Taiwan's pro-growth policy to continue after Tsai election win as supply chains shift in US-China trade war

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-Wen (center) thank her supporters at the victory rally after winner the election. The president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide victory in the 2020 presidential election by securing over 57% of the votes beating her major opponent Han Kuo-yu who only secured 38% of the votes.

Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen is expected to continue her pro-growth policies after a decisive victory in the self-ruled island's presidential election on Saturday, an entrepreneur said on Monday.

Incumbent Tsai of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured a second term with 8.2 million votes — the most any leader has secured since Taiwan held its first direct presidential elections in 1996. Her 57.1% share of votes compared with 38.61% or 5.5 million votes for her closest competitor Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang or Nationalist Party, according to Taiwan's Central Election Commission.

Tsai's weekend win was aided by concerns over mainland Chinese influence that spilled over from long-drawn anti-establishment protests in Hong Kong and her pro-growth policies are expected to continue, said Steven Pan, executive chairman of Silks Hotel Group and Formosa International Hotels.

"That policy we expect to carry forward with even more force with the return of Taiwanese companies and capital from decoupling (due to) the trade war," said hotelier Pan.

Tsai's win was a dramatic turnaround from end-2018 when the independence-leaning DPP lost several important cities in mayoral elections partly attributed to unpopular reforms in the state pension system. The DPP also retained its majority in the legislature in elections that took place concurrently on Saturday.

Since end-2018, Tsai has shifted her agenda from one focusing on social reforms to a pro-growth one, which has helped the economy at an opportune time for her administration. That is as global supply chains are shifting due to the U.S.-China trade war, that has benefited democratic Taiwan, said Pan.

Taiwan posted 2.91% on-year GDP growth in the third quarter of 2019, bucking the sluggish trend displayed by trade reliant Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong. The four export-reliant economies known as the "Asian Tigers" are often compared against one another.

Pan expects Taiwan's economy to outperform the "Asian Tigers" by at least 1 percentage point a year in the near future due to inbound investments.

"Trade war is temporary, but the decoupling and the technology consideration is strategic and it's going to be with us for decades," he said.