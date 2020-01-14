Trudeau: Harry and Meghan's Canada move still needs to be worked out

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, might have won the approval of the queen to move to Canada, but the country's prime minister said there are "still lots of discussions to have" over the plans.

Speaking to Canadian television network Global News on Monday, Justin Trudeau said there were still details to iron, both in the U.K. and Canada, including security costs.

"There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have," Trudeau said. "We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well."

"We're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be," he added. Trudeau said the federal government had not been consulted about the move up until now and that the costs would have to be assessed.

"I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have," Trudeau said. "There is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes."