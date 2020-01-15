What to watch today: Trade deal signing, Target's holiday sales disappoint and Democrats debate

BY THE NUMBERS

Trading has turned cautious ahead of the high-profile signing of the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal, with U.S. stock futures mixed following an up-and-down session Tuesday. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit intraday record highs in mid-session Tuesday, but none posted a record close and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq actually finished lower. That said, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace to post their best January since 2013. (CNBC)



Washington and Beijing are expected to make progress in their 18-month trade war today by signing the initial trade deal. But analysts have said there could be some volatility around the release of the details. Stocks were rattled, when Bloomberg Tuesday afternoon reported that tariffs were not expected to be lifted until a phase-two deal. (CNBC)



* Trump administration moves toward blocking more sales to Huawei, sources say (Reuters) A slew of high-profile earnings continue today, led by Bank of America (BAC), BlackRock (BLK) and Goldman Sachs (GS). PNC Financial (PNC), UnitedHealth (UNH) and US Bancorp (USB) also report before the bell. Alcoa (AA) reports financials after the bell. (CNBC)



Target (TGT) said today that its holiday sales missed expectations. Shares were sinking about 8% in premarket trading. The retailer said that, despite missing the mark, it is maintaining a prior outlook for fourth-quarter earnings. It also said in a press release that the fourth quarter of 2019 remains on track to mark Target's eleventh consecutive quarter of same-store sales gains. (CNBC) The government is out with December producer prices and the New York Fed issues its Empire State manufacturing index for January; both at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Fed releases its Beige Book, the region-by-region assessment of the U.S. economy, at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Beyond Meat (BYND) struck a pea protein supply deal with ingredients supplier Roquette Freres, expanding an existing partnership and helping the plant-based burger maker avoid shortages. Microsoft (MSFT) released a patch for a Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the National Security Agency. Both Microsoft and the NSA said there is no evidence the flaw had actually been used for any malicious purposes. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) withdrew its application for its opioid painkiller designed to treat chronic low back pain. The move comes after an FDA panel unanimously voted against recommending the drug's approval. ViacomCBS (VIACA) has reportedly hired George Cheeks, the vice chairman of Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal Content Studios, to fill a senior executive role. That's according to the Wall Street Journal, which said Cheeks could ultimately succeed Joe Ianniello as head of the company's CBS network. Comcast is the parent company of CNBC. PG&E (PCG) is near a deal with investment firm Pimco and Elliott on a restructuring plan, according to a Bloomberg report. The agreement is said to give creditors of the utility a mix of equity and new debt if they abandon their rival restructuring plan.

