IRS agents arrest indicted lawyer Michael Avenatti for bail violation in California, latest woe for Trump foe

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside of a New York court house after a hearing in a case where he is accused of stealing $300,000 from a former client, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on July 23, 2019 in New York City.

Michael Avenatti, the controversial lawyer facing criminal charges in three separate serious federal cases, was dramatically arrested by federal agents in California on Tuesday for allegedly violating the terms of his bail release in one of those cases.

Avenatti, who is accused of swindling clients including porn star Stormy Daniels out of millions of dollars, was taken into custody during a break in a disciplinary hearing of the State Bar Court of California in Los Angeles.

The California Bar is was seeking to place Avenatti on "involuntary active status" in response to a claim of swindling one client out of more than $800,000.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, Ciaran McEvoy, told CNBC that Avenatti was arrested by IRS agents from that agency's criminal investigation division. The IRS is the lead investigative agency in the prosecution in California of Avenatti.

McEvoy said that warrant, which would outline how Avenatti allegedly violated his release conditions, is sealed, so he was unable to reveal the claims.

Under the terms of Avenatti's bail, his travel had been restricted to and from certain areas of California, New York state and Florida. He had been free on a personal recognizance bond of $300,000, which did not require him to post any money or assets to secure.

Avenatti is scheduled to be presented on the bail violation claim Wednesday in federal court in Santa Ana, California.

The bombastic lititagator is due to go on trial next week in federal court in New York City in another case in which he is accused of trying to extort more than $20 million from athletic apparel giant Nike by threatening to expose alleged evidence of bribing amateur basketball players and their families unless the company paid up.

Prosecutors in the New York case informed the trial judge of Avenatti's arrest in a letter Tuesday night.

"Completely innocent," Avenatti said outside the Bar Court after his arrest, according to The Daily Beast, which had a reporter at the bar hearing.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him, which were lodged last spring, more than a year after he became a leading critic of President Donald Trump in connection with his representation of Daniels, who claims to have had sexual tryst with Trump more than a decade ago.

Hours before his arrest Tuesday, Avenatti was on a telephone conference call with his lawyers, prosecutors and reporters as a judge in Manhattan federal court heard arguments to postpone that trial for the alleged Nike extortion bid by a month to give his defense team more time to digest thousands of pages of documents recently turned over by prosecutors. The judge declined to delay the trial.

He separately is charged in the same Manhattan courthouse with scamming Daniels out of $300,000 in proceeds from of a book deal.