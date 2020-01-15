Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was arrested for committing new crimes of fraud, financial crimes while out on bail, prosecutors say

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) and Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, speak to the media after a hearing related to Michael Cohen.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was dramatically arrested for bail violations a day earlier because he had allegedly committed new financial crimes, which included fraud and money laundering, while free on bond for three separate pending federal criminal prosecutions in California and New York.

Avenatti, who is in custody, faces a hearing later Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, California, where prosecutors seeking revocation of his bail have told a judge in court filings that there is reason to believe he engaged in "mail fraud," "wire fraud," and "structuring financial transactions to evade [currency] reporting requirements," as well as "money laundering."

Court documents unsealed Wednesday claim that last May, while free on bail, Avenatti fraudulently transferred most of a $1 million payment to his law firm to hide that payment from creditors to whom he owes more than $10 millon, including a former law partner, a client, his second wife, and Washington state tax officials.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles also said he has "engaged in a number of other fraudulent transactions" to defraud his creditors "and conceal his assets."

Those transactions included using a portion of the payment to his firm to have his ex-wife buy a $50,000 Mercedes Benz in her name that Avenatti and his personal driver "repeatedly used to transport" Avenatti.

Prosecutors in court papers detailed how Avenatti, since his arrest last spring for multiple federal cases, has repeatedly withdrawn cash and cashed checks in amounts of thousands of dollars, but less than the $10,000 threshold that requires banks to report financial transactions to federal regulators.

Avenatti, 49, was arrested for the alleged bail violation by IRS criminal investigation agents Tuesday evening in Los Angeles in the middle of a State Bar Court hearing. State Bar official want his law license involuntarily suspended because of claims he ripped off a client for more than $800,000.

Avenatti is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in LA for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from legal clients.

"The fact that [Avenatti] continued to engage in criminal conduct] after he had been indicted in this case and while on bond demonstrates that defendant remains a substanial economic danger to the community," prosecutors from that office wrote in the filing unsealed Wednesday.

Avenatti's bail terms, which included a $300,000 personal recognizance bond, required him to limit his trial to certain parts of California, New York and Florida unless he received permission from Pretrial Services officials. He also was prohibited from committing crimes as a condition of his release.

Avenatti last year was charged in a 36-count indictment in California accusing him of tax crimes, wire fraud and perjury.

IRS investigators alleged that Avenatti had stolen money through a "tangled financial web of lies" and used it "to fund a lavish lifestyle which had no limits."

Prosecutors claim that Avenatti hid and then spent a $4 million legal settlement obtained in January 2015 in favor of a mentally ill paraplegic client, and hid a $2.75 million settlement for another client that Avenatti allegedly used to help pay for his share of the purchase of a private jet valued at up to $5 million.

Avenatti's trial in California is scheduled to begin in May.

On Wednesday, Avenatti lost a bid to get a Manhattan federal court judge to dismiss charges in a case where he is accused of trying to extort Nike for more than $20 million — one of the two federal criminal cases he faces in New York.

Judge Paul Gardephe's ruling rejecting Avenatti's motion to toss the Nike extortion case seemed to pave the way for the ardent foe of President Donald Trump and former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels to begin his trial in that case next Tuesday — the same day Trump's impeachment trial is expected to begin the Senate.

But Gardephe said Wednesday that the plan for the trial has been "thrown into chaos" by Avenatti's arrest. Avenatti's lawyers told the judge during an emergency conference that is not clear how the defense team can pay for its witnesses to travel for the trial, or pay for other trial-related expenses.

The judge told prosecutors in New York and Avenatti's lawyers they he would wait for the bail hearing in California to rule on whether his trial in the Nike case should be delayed by a week or more.

Avenatti is accused in the case of trying to shake down the athletic apparel giant by threatening to expose alleged evidence of bribing amateur basketball players and their families unless the company paid up.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty in that and the other cases, and has claimed he is the victim of politically motivated prosecutions as a result of "animus" toward him by Trump.

Gardephe, in his ruling earlier Wednesday, noted that Avenatti has moved to dismiss all three counts of the ... Indictment on the grounds that "that he was targeted for prosecution in this case for unconstitutionally vindictive and selective reasons."

Gardephe, in rejecting that motion, said that prosecutors have "broad discretion" to enforce criminal laws.

The judge also wrote that "although Avenatti has proffered ample evidence of the animosity President Trump feels towards him, Avenatti has not offered any evidence suggesting that that animosity played any role in the U.S. Attorney's decision to prosecute him."

The judge added: "Avenatti is being prosecuted for activities wholly unrelated to the political arena."