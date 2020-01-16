Treasury yields edge higher after US-China sign interim trade deal

U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning, following the signing of a so-called "phase one" trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

At 2:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8004%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.2578%.

A long-awaited preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and China was signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday.

The tentative deal came as a boost to market sentiment, with stocks briefly climbing to record highs in the previous session. However, concerns about tariffs and unresolved core issues remain.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Commerce Department will publish retail sales for December at the same time, with economists surveyed by Dow Jones expecting a 0.3% rise.

Philadelphia Fed manufacturing data for January, a business leaders survey for January, business inventories for November and the National Association of Home Builders survey for January are among some of the other data releases scheduled for Thursday morning.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will comment on the world's largest economy at an event in Kansas City slightly later in the session.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in eight-week bills on Thursday.