The 2020 Oscar nominations show the Academy Awards is still a white man's game

Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Four years after it introduced major changes to its voting and recruitment rules, the organization behind the Academy Awards still has a diversity problem.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2016 set a goal of doubling the number of diverse members by 2020 following outrage over a lack of Oscar nominees who were female or people of color.

While the group has made significant strides, this year's list of Oscar nods shows that issues of representation persist — a point that actress Issa Rae underscored while announcing the nominees for best director, commenting, "Congratulations to those men."

Only two of the 20 actors and actresses nominated were people of color and no female director was nominated this year. Of the nine films nominated for best picture, only the South Korean movie "Parasite" featured a predominantly nonwhite cast and only one, "Little Women," was centered around numerous female characters.

Notable snubs for the 2020 ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 9, include Greta Gerwig in the directing category, Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina in the acting categories, as well as films such as "Dolemite is my Name," "The Farewell," "Us," "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and "Queen and Slim," which were absent from the ballot altogether.

In a year that had an impressive number of diverse creators and actors, many in the industry pointed out that it's puzzling that so few received nods for their work.

Hollywood has made progress, although it's not quite as fast as industry watchers such as Stacy Smith, professor at USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, would like.

"There are signs of remarkable progress behind the camera," she said. "But, I think the [Academy Award] nominations really represent major steps backward when the rest of the industry is working diligently to move in the direction that reflects the audience."

As women such as Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman"), Anna Boden (co-director of "Captain Marvel"), Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker"), Ava DuVernay ("A Wrinkle In Time"), Jennifer Lee (co-directed "Frozen") and Elizabeth Banks ("Pitch Perfect 2″) prove that female directors can make good films that garner big bucks at the box office, more women are getting a chance to shine in top roles.

Currently, five of the top 10 most anticipated films of the year, including "Wonder Woman 1984" and a remake of Disney's "Mulan," are directed by women and star women.

Meanwhile, celebrities including J.J. Abrams ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens"), Tessa Thompson ("Creed II"), Bryce Dallas Howard ("Jurassic Park: The Lost World"), Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies") and Jordan Peele ("Get Out") have pledged their commitment to working with more female directors on feature films.

Despite this growth in representation, female directors are still getting left off the Oscar ballot even when they direct Academy-worthy films. A number of female directors could have snagged a nomination this year: Gerwig, whose "Little Women" received six nods, was a top contender heading into the nominations.