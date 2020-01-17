Andrew Yang sounds off on 'frothy' IPO market and 'overvalued' stocks

Fluorescent shipping containers, billiard tables atop AstroTurf, and his signature "MATH" campaign signs plastered to the walls greeted Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Thursday night at a fundraiser in downtown San Francisco.

Hundreds of supporters braved a torrential downpour and a line that wrapped around city blocks to see the entrepreneur and nonprofit executive, who has attracted a wave of contributions from small-money donors.

The top ticket for Thursday's event? $5,600, which featured a VIP reception hosted by California Assemblyman Evan Low. The fundraiser also featured a performance by Chinese-American comedian Joe Wang — one of several celebrities who have backed Yang, alongside Dave Chappelle and Donald Glover.

Yang was absent from this week's seventh Democratic primary debate after failing to meet the polling threshold. But he still managed to be the fourth-most-tweeted-about candidate during the debate. Yang raised $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year, his best three-month total to date. Yet, he's still trailing the rest of the pack, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who brought in $34.5 million.

And, despite not making it to the debate stage on Tuesday, Yang's campaign said that the candidate still raised over $1 million this week.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC ahead of the fundraiser, Yang discussed a range of topics — from the stock market's recent run to the threat of a recession, and even Baby Yoda. He cautioned a slight downturn was " very likely" this year and sounded off on what he called a "frothy" IPO market.

"Did you see what happened at WeWork?" Yang said. "And they're not alone."

Yang also joined fellow Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg this week in slamming Facebook's political ad policy.

"They need to step up and verify the facts and truth of the ads that they have on their platform," Yang said. "Cable networks do it. Why can't they?"

In a 20-minute speech to his supporters at the event, Yang touted his signature campaign proposal, a "freedom dividend" that would give all Americans, 18 and older, $1,000 per month in universal basic income.

Despite slipping in recent polls, Yang also vowed to continue to fight for the nomination – eyeing strong support in California, one of the Super Tuesday states holding primaries on March 3.

Notable Silicon Valley tech titans were absent from Yang's event, as fellow Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg hosted his own event at a gallery nearby in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood. Recode reported Thursday that venture capitalist Ron Conway was among the industry leaders in attendance there. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Linkedin co-founder Reid Hoffman were among the other top executives Bloomberg's campaign has approached. Two tech veterans, former Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck and former Facebook chief marketing officer Gary Briggs are managing the Bloomberg's campaign's digital operations.

Still, Yang has attracted his fair share of Silicon Valley power brokers. Sam Altman, founder of prominent startup incubator Y Combinator, hosted a fundraiser for Yang back in October. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has donated to Yang's campaign, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly endorsed the candidate, arguing universal basic income is "obviously needed."

Asked to compare his event to Bloomberg's on Thursday, Yang said he was sure it was "very different" but declined to elaborate further.

Here are excerpts taken from a rapid-fire style Q&A, which have been edited and condensed: