Asia stocks set to slip after US reports first case of coronavirus

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open on Wednesday amid heightened concerns over the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 6 in China so far.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,790 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,780. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,864.56.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 adding about 0.1%.
Investors will watch for market reaction to the release of South Korea's GDP growth data. The Bank of Korea said Wednesday the country's economy grew 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the fourth quarter as compared with three months earlier. That was the fastest expansion since the third quarter of 2017. It also beat an estimated 0.8% growth from a Reuters poll.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks declined after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious coronavirus that has infected hundreds in China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.06 points to close at 29,196.04 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to end its trading day at 3,320.79. The Nasdaq Composite also shed 0.2% to close at 9,370.81.
Public health officials have confirmed more than 300 cases of the illness, which has evoked memories of the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in China. Health officials have also confirmed cases in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.608 after seeing lows below 97.4 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.87 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 110 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6845 after declining from levels above $0.687 in the previous session.
Here's a look at what's on tap in the day ahead:
