Asia stocks set to slip after US reports first case of coronavirus

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open on Wednesday amid heightened concerns over the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 6 in China so far.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,790 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,780. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,864.56.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 adding about 0.1%.

Investors will watch for market reaction to the release of South Korea's GDP growth data. The Bank of Korea said Wednesday the country's economy grew 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis in the fourth quarter as compared with three months earlier. That was the fastest expansion since the third quarter of 2017. It also beat an estimated 0.8% growth from a Reuters poll.