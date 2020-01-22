Hunter Biden ordered to Arkansas court for paternity case, faces possible contempt action

World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.

A judge ordered former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter to appear next week in an Arkansas court for a hearing on whether he should be held in contempt for failing to disclose financial information to a woman who says she bore his child.

"Our expectation is that he's going to appear," Clint Lancaster, an attorney for the Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, told CNBC on Wednesday.

But Lancaster, who has accused Hunter Biden in legal filings of having "no respect" for the court, noted that he had not seen him at court proceedings for months.

The order comes as the Senate conducts an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in connection with Trump asking Ukraine's new president to announce investigations of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden while withholding almost $400 million congressionally appropriated military aid to that country. Joe Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Republicans have suggested that they might call Hunter Biden, a lawyer who had served on the board of a Ukraine gas company, as a witness in the impeachment trial. Trump earlier this month said, "I'd like to hear from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

Roberts' lawyers have said in Arkansas court filings that Hunter Biden failed to meet a court-ordered deadline of last Thursday to turn over documents dating back five years as part of her request for child-support payments from him for her 16-month-old child.

Those documents include "a list of all sources of income," copies of tax returns, and a list of companies in which he has an ownership interest, as well as the addresses where he lives and his telephone number, according to court records.

Lancaster told CNBC that those documents are needed to correctly calculate how much Biden should pay Roberts in support.

Biden, 49, is no longer contesting Roberts' claim of paternity after originally saying he never had sex with the 28-year-old woman.

"The defendant's conduct is willful and contemptuous," Lancaster wrote in a motion Monday asking a judge to hold Biden in contempt of court.

"The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support," Lancaster wrote. "This court should sanction the defendant at it deems appropriate and just."

Judge Holly Meyer, an order made public Tuesday, said Biden must appear Jan. 29 in Independent County Circuit Court and "show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt for any of the alleged violations of his Court's orders."

Attorneys for Biden did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.