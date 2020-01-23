George Soros says Chinese President Xi is 'trying to exploit Trump's weaknesses'

George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC, looks on during an interview at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016.

DAVOS, Switzerland — Liberal billionaire George Soros took aim at President Donald Trump and China on Thursday at his annual dinner on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is "trying to exploit Trump's weaknesses," Soros told the gathering. He also accused Xi of using "artificial intelligence to have total control of his people."

Soros, the 89-year-old Democratic megadonor who has a net worth of just over $8 billion, made his comments at a private annual dinner set amid a conference known for featuring elite business and political leaders.

He also leveled direct attacks at Trump, saying the president "is a con man and a narcissist, who wants the world to revolve around him."

"When his fantasy of becoming president became a reality," that narcissism dialed up, Soros said. "This has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease."

Soros' fresh criticism of Trump and the Chinese government under Xi came after the two nations agreed to a so-called "phase one" trade deal. The agreement calls for China to increase its purchases of U.S. manufacturing, energy and agricultural goods and services by at least $200 billion over two years and includes provisions to root out intellectual property theft and forced technology transfers.

While Trump has said negotiations on a phase two agreement will begin soon, many business executives at the WEF have raised doubts that another agreement will be made over the next year.

At last year's conference, Soros labeled Xi as the "most dangerous" opponent to those who believe in open society. During that same dinner, Soros took aim at Trump's negotiating tactics with China in the buildup to the eventual trade deal that was signed last week.

"Regrettably, President Trump seems to be following a different course: Make concessions to China and declare victory while renewing his attacks on U.S. allies. This is liable to undermine the U.S. policy objective of curbing China's abuses and excesses," he said at the time.

Although Soros was expected to avoid discussing the Democratic primaries at the dinner, he has continued to use his wealth to back a slew of political causes outside of the presidential election.

His new super PAC, the Democracy PAC, was involved with funding several Democratic candidates during the recent Virginia state elections. Democrats went on to take control of the Virginia Legislature for the first time in more than two decades.

Records shows that the PAC has raised just over $5 million and has that amount on hand.

Soros has been one of the top Democratic donors. During the 2016 presidential election, he spent over $20 million on Democrats, including at least $8 million on a pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC, Priorities USA Action, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Soros is ranked second among all political donors in the 2020 election cycle, with over $6 million in contributions. Just ahead of him is billionaire and presidential candidate Tom Steyer who has contributed just over $23 million.

While Soros has not endorsed a candidate, he said in October that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a populist from Massachusetts, is "the most qualified to be president."

— Thomas Franck reported from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.