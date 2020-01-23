Era of mega-funded, money-losing unicorn start-ups is coming to an end

As we begin accepting nominations for CNBC's eighth annual Disruptor 50 list, we're looking at how this year's batch of companies will reflect the latest tech trends.

Last year was a big one for companies valued at $1 billion or more — the so-called "unicorns." There were 36 on the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, and of the 80 companies that went public last year, 28 of them were worth $1 billion or more at the time of their IPO.

But the performance of last year's biggest IPOs, such as Uber and Lyft, has shown that raising billions of dollars pre-IPO has not translated to public market success. That means, as investors and executives scrutinize those results, the era of mega-funded private companies waiting to go public could be coming to an end.

Benchmark Capital's Bill Gurley, a longtime venture investor, recently tweeted his unicorn doomsday prediction.

Take Uber, the biggest IPO of last year: It raised $14 billion before it went public and then $8 billion in its IPO. Since it went public in May, the stock is down 17%. Lyft, the second-biggest IPO last year, raised $5 billion before its IPO and another $2.3 billion in its public offering. Its stock is down 34% since it started trading at the end of March.

In contrast, one of the lowest-valued companies on last year's Disruptor 50 list, Progyny, with a $123 million market cap, pre-IPO, raised just $93 million before it went public. Since it started trading, its stock has doubled.