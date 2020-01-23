Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, General Electric, Micron & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

UBS said it is sees Tesla as the original equipment manufacturer with the biggest long-term autonomous vehicle opportunity.

"We take a more bullish fundamental view on Tesla's technology and cost lead in hardware & software. We expect Tesla to reach 10% OP margin and generate $3-5bn annual FCF from 2022 onwards, based on known products and capacities. Also, we view Tesla as the original equipment manufacturer with the biggest long-term autonomous vehicles opportunity. We believe this justifies a market cap well above most incumbent OEMs. However, Tesla shares now discount 1.6m vehicles sold in 2025 at 11% OP margin, after doubling in value since Q3 results."

Read more about this call here.