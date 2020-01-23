Prince Charles apparently snubs Vice President Mike Pence at Holocaust forum in Israel — spokesman says 'not true'

Britain's Prince Charles seemed to give Vice President Mike Pence a royal snub on Thursday, pointedly not shaking Pence's hand during an event in Israel — but Pence's spokeswoman pointed out pictures before the event showing the two men smiling and chatting with each other.

Charles, while working his way down a line of dignitaries at the World Holocaust Forum, shook hands with one man, then glanced at Pence's wife, Karen, and the vice president, and mumbled something while walking in front of them without pausing.

Charles then stopped just past the couple to shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pence, whose own hands were clasped in front of his waist as the Prince of Wales breezed by, reached out to give Charles a friendly pat on the back as he moved on to greet the Israeli leader.

But Pence's spokeswoman Katie Waldman afterward tweeted out video of the vice president chatting at length with Charles backstage at the event in Jerusalem.

A Buckingham Palace official denied to the BBC news service that the heir to the British throne had snubbed Pence, saying the two men had a "long and warm conversation" before the ceremony at the event.

Before that apparently awkward moment — which was noted on Twitter — Pence chatted with Netanyahu, and appeared to make a reference to President Donald Trump and his ongoing impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

"We're contending," Pence told Netanyahu.

"He's unstoppable, like somebody else I know," Pence added.