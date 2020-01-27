US companies suspend China operations, restrict travel as coronavirus outbreak spreads

A militia member checks the body temperature of a driver on a vehicle at an expressway toll gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disney, McDonald's, Starbucks and other U.S. companies with significant footprints in China are suspending operations and instituting travel restrictions as they respond to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

The virus has now taken the lives of at least 82 people in China and sickened 2,900 worldwide, including in the U.S. and Europe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Sunday a fifth U.S. case, and President Donald Trump has said the U.S. has offered help to China.

In an effort to control the spread of the virus, Chinese authorities have suspended public transportation in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and in at least nine other cities, Reuters reports.

As the virus continues to spread throughout China and across borders, it's hitting businesses around the world. The municipal government of Shanghai issued a notice Monday ordering companies not to resume work after the Chinese New Year holiday until Feb. 3, instead of Jan. 31. As a result, the Shanghai stock exchange will remain closed until Feb. 3.

U.S. companies are each responding to the situation in their own ways: suspending operations, restricting employee travel, cancelling holiday celebrations and more. Here's how some companies have responded so far: