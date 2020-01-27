Skip Navigation
US companies suspend China operations, restrict travel as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Sunny Kim@sunny_newsiee
William Feuer@WillFOIA
Key Points
  • Disney, McDonald's, Starbucks and other U.S. companies with significant exposure in China are suspending operations as they respond to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.
  • Starbucks said it has closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China's Hubei province, which is where Wuhan is located. 
  • The municipal government of Shanghai also issued a notice Monday ordering companies not to resume work after the Chinese New Year holiday until Feb. 3, instead of Jan. 31.
A militia member checks the body temperature of a driver on a vehicle at an expressway toll gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Disney, McDonald's, Starbucks and other U.S. companies with significant footprints in China are suspending operations and instituting travel restrictions as they respond to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

The virus has now taken the lives of at least 82 people in China and sickened 2,900 worldwide, including in the U.S. and Europe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Sunday a fifth U.S. case, and President Donald Trump has said the U.S. has offered help to China.

In an effort to control the spread of the virus, Chinese authorities have suspended public transportation in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and in at least nine other cities, Reuters reports.

As the virus continues to spread throughout China and across borders, it's hitting businesses around the world. The municipal government of Shanghai issued a notice Monday ordering companies not to resume work after the Chinese New Year holiday until Feb. 3, instead of Jan. 31. As a result, the Shanghai stock exchange will remain closed until Feb. 3.

U.S. companies are each responding to the situation in their own ways: suspending operations, restricting employee travel, cancelling holiday celebrations and more. Here's how some companies have responded so far:

Entertainment

  • Disney closed its Shanghai Disney Resort on Jan. 25 and it will remain closed until further notice. The company added on Sunday that it will temporarily close its Hong Kong Disneyland Park.
  • MGM Resorts said it scaled back a Chinese New Year's celebration at its Macao resort this past weekend.
  • Royal Caribbean announced the suspension of two scheduled voyages on Jan. 27 and 31 for its only ship home-ported in China.

Autos

  • Fiat Chrysler said it has restricted travel to Wuhan, China as well as ten other Chinese cities, adding that the number could change as the situation evolves.
  • GM said last week it has placed a temporary restriction on travel to Wuhan where the company has a manufacturing base as part of a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor.
  • Ford Motor has suspended all business travel to Wuhan, a spokesman said, but the Detroit automaker has not suspended travel to other parts of China.

Retail

  • Walmart, which has more than 400 retail locations throughout China, said last week it is following official recommendations, but did not say if it has closed any locations.
  • McDonald's announced it suspended operations in Wuhan and its surrounding cities where public transportation has been shuttered. The company also announced measures to monitor the health of its employees throughout China.
  • Starbucks said it closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China's Hubei province, which is where Wuhan is located.

Travel

  • Delta Airlines announced Friday in a press release that it will allow travelers with flights booked to, from or through Beijing or Shanghai until Jan. 31 to change their itineraries without paying a change fee.
  • Airbnb is offering free cancellations on bookings if they made a reservation in Wuhan from Jan. 21 until Jan 31. They will also offer cancellations if a user is being diagnosed or suspected at the airport, port or train station's temperature check with the coronavirus.

— CNBC's Leslie Josephs, Amelia Lucas, Michael Wayland, Sarah Whitten, Dawn Kopecki and Reuters contributed to this report.