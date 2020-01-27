Hunter Biden agrees to pay child support to Arkansas woman, avoids contempt hearing

World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Hunter Biden, the son of leading Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of monthly child support to an Arkansas woman who bore him a baby out of wedlock, avoiding a hearing Wednesday that put him at risk of being held in contempt of court.

The support is retroactive to November 2018, three months after the child was born to Lunden Alexis Roberts, according to a judge's order filed Monday in Independence County Court, Arkansas.

And Biden must pay Roberts, 28, an undisclosed amount for her attorneys' fees and costs, according to the order.

The amount of child support that Biden must pay could increase — or decrease — in the future, Judge Holly Meyer noted in her order.

Meyer wrote that she currently lacks sufficient information about Biden's income to determine a permanent amount of support.

The order came two days before the 49-year-old Hunter Biden was due to appear in court for a hearing on whether he should be found in contempt for failing to disclose financial information to Roberts as ordered by a judge.

Meyer, in her order Monday, postponed that hearing until March 13.

But if Biden produces the required financial information by March 1, then the motion for contempt filed by Roberts will be dismissed.

Biden, who is a lawyer, originally denied having sex with Roberts.

But a DNA showed that the child was almost certainly his, and he stopped contesting paternity in the case.

Biden's lawyer and an attorney for Roberts did not immediately respond to requests for comment.