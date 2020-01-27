Here's where younger generations expect their retirement income to come from

Many Americans believe they will live longer than their parents.

For younger generations, that has led to a big concern: how they will provide financially for those extended years.

That's according to a new online poll from the Longevity Project and Morning Consult, which surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults in December.

Of the individuals polled, 63% said they expect their lives to be longer than their parents'. That rate was even higher for members of Gen Z, those ages 18 to 22, with 70% indicating they expect to live longer.

Despite those hopes, many individuals are not saving more to prepare for those extended years, the poll found. In fact, many Americans believe they are saving less than previous generations.

In fact, 48% said they are not saving as much for for retirement as they should, and 50% feel unprepared in their ability to plan for their later years.

And many younger Americans feel less comfortable relying on one income source that has been a staple for generations — Social Security.