The market sell-off could reach 10%, but most analysts expect much less because of Fed backstop

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 21, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The easy policies of the Federal Reserve and other central banks are already providing a backstop that could lessen the impact of the coronavirus on financial markets. Some analysts say the sell-off, which started last week, could be 5% to 10%. But others don't even expect it to be that much for U.S. stocks, which had been setting record after record before investors got spooked by the virus the week of Jan. 20. "I don't think it's going to be 5%, 10%. We don't have enough information. Is it containment or is it contagion?" said Joseph Quinlan, head of CIO market strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "Does China contain it? I think it will, or is it contagion, and it really hits the global economy and pulls it down? I think it's the former. They're going to act very aggressively to offset any hit to to growth they see in Q1. We're not changing anything or doing anything dramatic in the portfolio." The S&P 500 was down 2.6% in the five sessions through Monday. The Dow was down 2.8%, with a 1.6% decline Monday to 28,535, its worst one-day loss since October. It is now negative year-to-date. Treasury yields, which move opposite price, have fallen sharply as investors sought safety. The 10-year was at 1.60% Monday. Futures pointed to a rebound on Tuesday with an implied open for the Dow of more than 100 points higher. "They're overdoing it on the expectation of weaker than expected growth. The world is reflating. We had 64 central banks cutting rates," said Quinlan.

Fed meeting beginning

The Fed cut rates for the third and final time in October, before stepping to the sidelines. It is also purchasing Treasury bills to expand its balance sheet, a move strategists say has added to liquidity and potentially risk taking in both stocks and credit markets. The Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday, and is unlikely to change either policy for now, though traders expect it to sound vigilant regarding the uncertainties facing the global economy. Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC, said she has been expecting a pullback, and besides the coronavirus, the market is beginning to get nervous about the U.S. presidential election. The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is polling well in Iowa. "I've been sort of banging the drum calling for a pullback for a long time. My view has been valuations are stretched and ripe for a pullback," she said. "It's always a mystery with these things what are the catalysts going to be. I's interesting its a virus in China." Investors seem to be slightly less certain than before that President Donald Trump will win re-election as impeachment proceedings progress, but they are most worried the Democratic candidate will be Sanders, who is viewed as negative for the stock market. "They were thinking it would be Trump or you would get a market friendly Democrat on the nomination side," said Calvasina. "This is all in the context of historical positioning and extreme highs in valuation. To a certain extent, maybe the virus is just the straw that broke the camel's back. Or maybe the election is. I don't dispute the virus has most of the responsibility here, but I think there's a kernel in it that's election-related." Calvasina said she expects the recent decline in health care stocks could be related to the rise of Sanders, who supports Medicare for all. The S&P health care sector was down 0.7% Monday. A new New York Times/Siena College poll showed Sanders commanding 25% of the vote in Iowa, up six points since October and ahead of other candidates. Online betting market PredictIt shows Sanders' odds of winning the Democratic nomination at 39%, 3 points above Joe Biden.

Buying opportunity?