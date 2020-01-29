Microsoft set to report earnings after the bell

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, smiles at a meeting of the Economic Club of Washington in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4, 2017.

Microsoft will issue results from its fiscal second quarter after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting:

$1.32 per share, excluding certain items, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $35.68 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft shares have been on a steady rise, jumping 63% in the past year, propelled by growth in the company's Azure public cloud business and Office 365 productivity suite. Ahead of the second-quarter earnings report, analysts called for continuing strength at Azure, which trails Amazon Web Services in cloud infrastructure, even though growth is slowing.

In a report this week, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Heather Bellini, who have a buy rating on Microsoft stock, predicted 58% annualized Azure growth, down from 59% the prior quarter and 76% in the same period a year ago. Microsoft doesn't disclose Azure revenue in dollars.

"Our partner conversations this quarter continued to emphasize Azure's momentum, which is enabling the company to significantly outpace the overall market's growth," the analysts wrote. "Partners commented this quarter that they have seen Azure investments continue to increase significantly, as well an effective enterprise sales force focused on driving Azure adoption and usage."

The most high-profile win for Azure in the quarter came from the U.S. Department of Defense, which awarded the controversial Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract to Microsoft, worth up to $10 billion over a decade. Additionally, rival Salesforce said it would tap Azure to run its Marketing Cloud service.

Overall, revenue is projected to be up almost 10% from a year earlier. Industry analysis firm IDC said this month that fourth-quarter PC shipments grew 4.8% year over year to 71.8 million, leading to the first full year of growth since 2011. Last year IDC said that businesses were upgrading to Windows 10 before the end of support for Windows 7 this month.

Microsoft also stopped supporting the Windows Server 2008 operating system in mid-January, six months after it ended support of the SQL Server 2008 database software. Piper Sandler analysts led by Brent Bracelin, who have the equivalent of a buy rating on Microsoft stock, wrote in a note last week that those actions could "turn into potential growth headwinds this year."

Other significant developments in the quarter included the unveiling of new Surface devices and the announced acquisition of data migration start-up Mover.

With respect to guidance, analysts polled by Refinitiv are looking for $1.24 in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $34.14 billion in revenue in the fiscal third quarter, which would represent growth of close to 12%.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

