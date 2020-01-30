Asia stocks set to slip as Fed keeps interest rates on hold

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold and investors continued to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,379.40.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia dipped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 about 0.1% lower.
Markets in China remain closed on Thursday for a holiday.
Investors will continue to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has already taken more than 150 lives in China, according to officials in the country.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 11.6 points higher at 28,734.45 while the S&P 500 declined less than 0.1% to 3,273.40. The Nasdaq Composite also shed less than 0.1% to 9,275.16.
The Federal Open Market Committee held the overnight benchmark rate in a range between 1.5% and 1.75%, as expected. In a statement, the committee said the direction of rate policy is predicated on whether inflation can return to its 2% objective, adding that the labor market remains "strong" while the economy is growing at a "moderate rate."
Commenting on the coronavirus outbreak, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is closely monitoring the situation.
"There is likely to be some disruption to activity in China and possibly globally based on the spread of the virus to date and the travel restrictions and business closures that have already been imposed," Powell told reporters at a press conference, though he acknowledged that it's too early to speculate on the potential economic impact globally.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.063 after rising to levels above 98.1 earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.00 per dollar after seeing levels above 109.2 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6752 after declining from levels above $0.676 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.