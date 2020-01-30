Asia stocks set to slip as Fed keeps interest rates on hold

Stocks in Asia were set to slip at the open on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold and investors continued to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,379.40.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia dipped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 about 0.1% lower.

Markets in China remain closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Investors will continue to watch for developments on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has already taken more than 150 lives in China, according to officials in the country.