What to watch today: Dow to fall, Tesla's rally and coronavirus concerns

Align Technology (ALGN) is expecting a $35 million hit to revenue due to virus-related business disruptions in China. That news is weighing on the stock, even though the maker of the Invisalign teeth straightening system beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Mondelez (MDLZ) came in a penny ahead of analyst forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share, and the Oreo-cookie maker also saw revenue beat estimates. However, Mondelez also said it expects current quarter revenue to take a hit from the coronavirus issue. PayPal (PYPL) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 86 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates, while revenue was slightly above forecasts. However, the payment service gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for the current quarter and the full year. Unilever (UL) is beginning a strategic review of its tea business, which includes the Lipton and PG Tips brands. The consumer products company decided on the review as sales of traditional black tea slow in favor of herbal tea. Lyft (LYFT) cut 90 jobs, about 1.6% of its workforce, impacting the ride-hailing company's sales and marketing departments.

