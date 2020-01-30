How to score the best deal on a new TV before the Super Bowl

Nearly 100 million people will watch the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. What they watch it on is nearly as important as who wins.

However, there are only a few days left to score a deal on a new TV to view the big game (not to mention the commercials).

Historically, prices on TVs near their lowest point right before Super Bowl Sunday. And if you haven't shopped for a TV in years, you'll notice a lot has changed.

More from Personal Finance:

The key to financial success: Paying off debt

The secret to multiplying your savings

4 steps to cut spending for 2020

For starters, the vast majority of larger sets are now smart TVs, which let you stream movies and videos or browse the internet.

In addition, the pixel count keeps increasing. Once the standard, 1080P is now being overshadowed by 4K, according to DealNews.

In terms of picture quality, OLED or QLED are the new and improved offerings. These displays improve both the color and contrast.

While you may not see deals that are quite as good as Black Friday, prices, in general, have been steadily trending lower, thanks to the continued introduction of better technology and other new features.

To that end, stores are trying to clear out last year's models in order to make room for this year's, so they are lowering prices, especially on larger flat-screen TVs, according to RetailMeKnot.

"TV prices have gone so low that in some categories, there are not going to get any cheaper," said Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com

For example, a 32-inch can be had for as little as $70 to $80 and big-screen TVs, or anything over 55-inches, can be scored for about $500 or even less, he said.

Here are some of the top picks:

And don't worry if you are a little late to the party, Bonebright said. Prices could be even lower come March, when the newest TVs are discounted for the first time.