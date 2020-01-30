Trump says coronavirus outbreak is 'all under control' and a 'very small problem' in US

US President Donald Trump speaks about the United States - Mexico - Canada agreement, known as USMCA, during a visit to Dana Incorporated, an auto supplier manufacturer, in Warren, Michigan, January 30, 2020.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. government was working closely with China to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 171 people, predicting "a very good ending" for the United States.

"We are working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it's going to have a very good ending for us, that I can assure you," Trump said Thursday while visiting a manufacturing plant for auto supplier Dana in Warren, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.

Trump said U.S. officials believe "we have it all under control," adding that it's a "very small problem in this country."

Trump's comments come hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first human transmission of the virus in the U.S. The World Health Organization also declared the fast-spreading outbreak a global health emergency earlier Thursday.

Trump's assurance on containing the coronavirus came toward the end of a roughly 30 minute speech in the battleground state, much of which he used to celebrate the Wednesday signing of a new North American trade deal.