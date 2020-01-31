Credit scores reach record highs in the US. Here are 3 ways to boost yours

Thank the strong economy and the low unemployment rate. At 703, the average FICO score reached an all-time high at the end of 2019, a two-point increase from the year before, according to Experian's 2019 Consumer Credit Review. That score would land the average consumers within the "good" range of credit scores.

"Credit scores are a lagging indicator of the economy and consumer confidence," said Rod Griffin, Experian's director of consumer education and advocacy. "As we've seen the economy improve, we've seen scores increase."

With the unemployment rate at 3.5% and wages up 4% over the past year, consumers have the financial resources to pay their debts. More than that, said Griffin, the improving scores demonstrate that consumers are using credit responsibly.

Factors like paying bills on time and maintaining a low debt-to-credit ratio — made more possible in a strong economy — are among the most heavily weighted actions in determining credit scores, Griffin explained.

"It's important to also look at how consumers are managing their debt," Griffin said. "Delinquency rates are decreasing, and that's a good sign."

According to the New York Federal Reserve and Equifax, all delinquencies are down sharply over the past decade. In 2010 the delinquency rate was just under 12%. At the end of 2019, it was 4.4%.

Not surprising, Experian's report shows that baby boomers have the highest scores, but younger consumers are catching up. Millennials, those ages 24 to 39, increased their scores by 25 points since 2012, more than any other generation. They now have an average score of 688.

"For a long time millennials were reluctant to use credit, so they were slow in building their credit," Griffin explained. Now they're growing up, buying homes, having children and saving for retirement. Those financial moves have had a positive effect on their credit scores.