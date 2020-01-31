Power Rankings: Coronavirus crisis, amazing Amazon & Thor triumphs -- top moments from week of Jan. 27

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

The number of cases are rising as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency as it confirmed 9,922 cases and 213 deaths.

The outbreak is also making investors nervous, as the Dow and S&P 500 turned negative for the year.

But could things get even worse? Meridian Equity Partners' Johnathan Corpina believes the sell-off will continue.