Power Rankings: Coronavirus crisis, amazing Amazon & Thor triumphs -- top moments from week of Jan. 27

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:
The number of cases are rising as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.
The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency as it confirmed 9,922 cases and 213 deaths.
The outbreak is also making investors nervous, as the Dow and S&P 500 turned negative for the year.
But could things get even worse? Meridian Equity Partners' Johnathan Corpina believes the sell-off will continue.
Jeff Bezos just got a whole lot richer.
Shares of Amazon soared after reporting strong Q4 earnings thanks to record holiday season.
Aside from retail, Amazon's cloud business generated $9.95 billion in sales, up 34% from the year-ago quarter.
Amazon also joins the $1 trillion market cap club with Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.
With Amazon's impressive quarter, Bezos added over $12 billion to his fortune.
As the company keeps pouring billions into its one-day delivery service, many on Wall Street are wondering whether that strategy will increase or decrease Amazon's future profits.
It came down to the wire, but New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard won the 2019 CNBC Stock Draft.
The star pitcher edged out last year's winner Nick Lowery thanks to the meteoric rise of Tesla.
Oz Pearlman came third followed by poker star Maria Ho and the Beardstown ladies.
Make sure to tune in on Monday as we officially crown Noah the champion.
