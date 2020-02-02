Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 304, as confirmed cases cross 14,000

China's National Health Commission said it confirmed an additional 45 deaths and 2,590 cases through the end of Feb. 1. All of the additional deaths were in Hubei, according to the NHC. It said it has confirmed a total of 14,380 cases and 304 deaths.

Chinese health officials confirmed an additional 45 deaths and 1,921 cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Through the end of Feb. 1, Hubei authorities said they confirmed a total of 9,074 cases, 294 deaths and 215 cured people so far in this outbreak.

All times below in U.S. eastern standard time.

4:27 pm: First person in New York City under investigation for coronavirus



The first person in New York City is under investigation for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health. The individual, who is under 40-years-old, has been hospitalized and is in stable condition after showing symptoms following travel to mainland China. Testing by the CDC to determine whether this is a confirmed case of coronavirus will take at least 36-48 hours, according to health officials.

"An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the Health Department," said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.



3:15 pm: Pentagon will provide housing for those who need to be quarantined

The Pentagon approved a request from the Department of Health and Human services to provide housing for 1,000 people who could need to be quarantined after traveling abroad due to the virus, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.

3:00 pm: Apple closing stores in China could impact 1 million iPhones

As Apple temporarily closes its stores in China, roughly 1 million of Apple's iPhones in China are at risk of shifting out of the March and into the June quarter if the virus outbreak continues into late February, according to a Webush analyst note. However, the firm notes that it would be a less than 3% of Chinese annual iPhone sales at most and would have a negligible impact.

2:00 pm: Virus outbreak still largely centered in Hubei, WHO reports

A World Health Organization report said the outbreak is still largely centered in the Hubei province in China. About 60.5% of all China cases since the start of the outbreak are from the region, and the remainder are from 33 other provinces, regions and cities, according to the report.

The second largest number of cases are from the Zhejiang province. Furthermore, 101 of the 132 cases confirmed outside of China were people who had traveled to China in the 14 days before the onset of the virus.

— CNBC's Emma Newburger contributed to this report.