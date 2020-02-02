Coronavirus live updates: White House studying economic impact, France evacuates citizens

A couple wearing a mask in front of the Eiffel Tower. NurPhoto

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times in U.S. eastern standard time The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide is now 14,557, most of which are in China, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data. The death toll has risen to at least 304. A 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the virus on Saturday, making him the first reported death outside of China. All territories and provinces in China have now been impacted by the virus.

10:30 am: No new countries have reported cases of the virus in past 24 hours

The latest situation report from the WHO on Sunday found that no new countries have reported cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The WHO said its risk communication and social media teams have been tracking and responding to false information and rumors about the virus, such as false prevention measures or cures.

8:31 am: Plane evacuating French and Europeans from Wuhan lands in France

A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from Wuhan, China, landed at a military airbase in Istres, France on Sunday. About 65 French citizens will be quarantined in the South of France, while other non-French citizens will travel back to their home countries.

8:19 am: Medical resources in China are weak, official says

The situation in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak, remains "severe and complicated," and medical resources are weak, Vice Governor Xiao Juhua told a press conference Sunday. However, the accuracy of virus testing kits has improved, according to Wang Wei, director of Hubei's science and technology department. The time needed to confirm the virus with the kits has been cut in half to roughly two hours.

6:01 am: White House advisers studying potential impact of virus on US economy