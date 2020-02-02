Coronavirus live updates: White House studying economic impact, France evacuates citizens

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times in U.S. eastern standard time
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide is now 14,557, most of which are in China, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data. The death toll has risen to at least 304. A 44-year-old man in the Philippines died of the virus on Saturday, making him the first reported death outside of China. All territories and provinces in China have now been impacted by the virus.
The latest situation report from the WHO on Sunday found that no new countries have reported cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The WHO said its risk communication and social media teams have been tracking and responding to false information and rumors about the virus, such as false prevention measures or cures.
A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from Wuhan, China, landed at a military airbase in Istres, France on Sunday. About 65 French citizens will be quarantined in the South of France, while other non-French citizens will travel back to their home countries.
The situation in Hubei, the province at the center of the outbreak, remains "severe and complicated," and medical resources are weak, Vice Governor Xiao Juhua told a press conference Sunday. However, the accuracy of virus testing kits has improved, according to Wang Wei, director of Hubei's science and technology department. The time needed to confirm the virus with the kits has been cut in half to roughly two hours.
White House economic advisers are looking into a potential hit to the U.S. economy by the coronavirus outbreak, as the U.S. continues to implement travel restrictions to and from China, according to The Washington Post.
The White House National Economic Council and the Council of Economic Advisers are together studying the potential impact, according to officials. White House economists forecast a hit to the first quarter of 2020 of roughly 0.2%.