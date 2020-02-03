Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 361 as confirmed cases rise to 17,205

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission said there have been an additional 57 deaths and 2,829 new confirmed cases, as of the end of Sunday. That brings the country's total to 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases, the government said.
The Hubei Provincial Health Committee confirmed 2,103 new cases and an additional 56 deaths in the province through the end of Feb. 2. It said that brings total confirmed cases in the region to 11,177 as the death toll rises to 350 deaths in the province.
Wuhan, China is the capital city of Hubei province and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
All times below in U.S. eastern standard time.
The ninth U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in Santa Clara County on Sunday. It's the second case in the San Francisco Bay area. The case is in a woman who was recently in Wuhan, China, and visited the U.S. to see family on Jan. 23, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.
Russian Railways said on Sunday that it would temporarily suspend passenger trains to China from midnight until further notice, including rail services along the Moscow-Beijing route.
The Chinese city of Wuhan has finished building an emergency hospital to treat patients infected with the virus. Huoshenshan Hospital will have 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces starting on Monday and a capacity of 1,000 beds, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.
