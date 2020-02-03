Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 361 as confirmed cases rise to 17,205

A woman wears a protective mask to prevent the spread of the SARS-like virus as she walks outside of the Forbidden city (back) after a snowfall in Beijing on February 2, 2020.

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.

China's National Health Commission said there have been an additional 57 deaths and 2,829 new confirmed cases, as of the end of Sunday. That brings the country's total to 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases, the government said.

The Hubei Provincial Health Committee confirmed 2,103 new cases and an additional 56 deaths in the province through the end of Feb. 2. It said that brings total confirmed cases in the region to 11,177 as the death toll rises to 350 deaths in the province.

Wuhan, China is the capital city of Hubei province and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

All times below in U.S. eastern standard time.