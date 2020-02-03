Asia stocks set to fall as investors await reopening of Chinese markets amid virus outbreak

Stocks in Asia were set to decline at the open on Monday as investors await the reopening of China's markets amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,730 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,650. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,205.18.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia tumbled in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 dropping about 1.5%.

Investors will be bracing for the return of trade for mainland Chinese stocks at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday, following an extended holiday amid an ongoing virus outbreak that has taken more than 300 lives in the country so far.

The People's Bank of China announced Sunday that it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (approx. $173 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via open market reverse repo operations. The Chinese central bank said the overall liquidity in the system would be 900 billion yuan (approx. $130 billion) more as compared to the same period last year.

A private survey of China's manufacturing activity is also set to be released later on Monday, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for January expected around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.