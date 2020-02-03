5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow to make up some ground since Friday's plunge

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 8, 2020. Xinhua News Agency

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a bounce at Wall Street's open on Monday after last week's major sell-off on concerns about the widening coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 603 points, or 2%, in its biggest single-session decline since August. The S&P 500's nearly 1.8% slide was the worst day since October. The Nasdaq lost almost 1.6% on Friday. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all sharply lower for the week. After a strong start to 2020, the Dow and S&P 500 end January in the red. However, the Nasdaq held on to nearly 2% gains for the month.

2. China stocks open after holiday down over 7%

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk outside the New Orient Landmark hotel in Macau on January 22, 2020. ANTHONY WALLACE | AFP via Getty Images

U.S. stocks were indicated higher Monday despite the 7.7% nosedive in China's Shanghai composite overnight on first trading day there since the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Investors in China got their first chance to react to the widening the coronavirus. Confirmed cases in China rose to 17,205 with 361 deaths there. On Monday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the city would suspend 10 out of a possible 13 border crossings with mainland China in an effort to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus.

3. Earnings flood continues, with Google-parent Alphabet after-the-bell

Google CEO Larry Page holds a press annoucement at Google headquarters in New York on May 21, 2012. Google announced that it will allocate 22,000 square feet of its New York headquarters to CornellNYC Tech university, free of charge for five years and six month or until the university completes its campus in New York. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP | Getty Images

The pace of earnings reports picks up substantially over the next few days, with 86 of the S&P 500 companies scheduled to issue quarterly results. There's not much out before the bell Monday. But Google-parent Alphabet is out with earnings after the bell, the first report since co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced in December they were stepping away from day-to-day management. Alphabet shares were caught up in Friday's downdraft, pushing the company's stock market value below $1 trillion.

4. Democratic presidential hopefuls jockey for delegates at Iowa caucuses

2020 Democratic presidential candidates, from left, Tom Steyer, co-founder of NextGen Climate Action Committee, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, stand on stage ahead of the Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren all stand good chances of leaving with a chunk delegates from Monday's Iowa caucuses, the first-in-the-nation 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contest. Billionaire former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who joined the race late, cracked into the top-four nationally, according to RealClearPolitics' polling average. He's putting his personal war chest toward a big splash on Super Tuesday on March 3. He's spent about $180 million since joining the Democratic race for president in late November.

5. Vote to convict or acquit at Trump's Senate impeachment trial delayed

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Michigan at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 30, 2020. Leah Millis | Reuters