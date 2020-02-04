Coronavirus will delay export 'boom' from US-China phase 1 trade deal, Larry Kudlow says

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks during a television interview at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

President Donald Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak will delay a surge in exports that is expected to flow from the first "phase" of the U.S.-China trade deal signed last month.

"It is true the trade deal, the phase one trade deal, the export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus. That is true," Kudlow said in a Fox Business Network interview.

But Kudlow noted that the Trump administration, which imposed travel restrictions and quarantines in response to the coronavirus last week, still projects "minimal impact" from the fast-spreading disease.

"The world is not in Wuhan province," Kudlow said.

