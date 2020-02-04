Coronavirus live updates: China says its death toll hits 425 as total cases rise to 20,438

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission said there were an additional 64 deaths and 3,235 new confirmed cases. It said all of the additional deaths were in Hubei, where Wuhan is located. That brings the country's total to 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases, the government said.
The Hubei Provincial Health Committee confirmed an additional 64 deaths and 2,345 cases through the end of Monday. It confirmed that total cases have risen to 13,522 as the death toll in the province hits 414.
The province's capital, Wuhan, is considered the epicenter of the outbreak. Although other countries have reported their own cases, the vast majority are still located in China.
All times below are in Eastern time.
The coronavirus patient in Washington State has been treated and discharged from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, a spokeswoman from the Snohomish County Health District said. The patient is recovering in isolation at home, the spokeswoman said. "I am at home and continuing to get better," the patient, whose identity remains unknown, said in a statement. "I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life."
Goldman Sachs canceled its annual partners meeting scheduled for this week because travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak prevented some Asia-based employees from making it to the bank's New York headquarters, according to two people familiar with the plans. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon will instead host a townhall meeting for about 250 of the partners able to attend in New York, one of the people said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now working with state and local health authorities to prepare facilities for quarantine. The Trump administration announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Friday for any American who has traveled to Hubei province in the two weeks prior to the announcement.
"The discussions about where those patients will go is a conversation the CDC has been having actively with the state and local health departments," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Monday. "We are working through an operational plan that might be slightly different at each of those locations depending on how much preparation they've done."
There are currently 195 Americans in mandatory quarantine, according to health officials. But that number could grow.
For more coverage on the coronavirus, read the overnight blog from CNBC's U.S. team.
— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and William Feuer contributed to this report.