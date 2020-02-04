Coronavirus live updates: China says its death toll hits 425 as total cases rise to 20,438

Chinese residents line up to get a free protective mask at a local pharmacy on February 2, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:55 am: China confirms 64 additional deaths and 3,235 new cases

China's National Health Commission said there were an additional 64 deaths and 3,235 new confirmed cases. It said all of the additional deaths were in Hubei, where Wuhan is located. That brings the country's total to 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases, the government said.

6:43 am: China's Hubei province confirms additional 64 deaths and 2,345 cases

The Hubei Provincial Health Committee confirmed an additional 64 deaths and 2,345 cases through the end of Monday. It confirmed that total cases have risen to 13,522 as the death toll in the province hits 414. The province's capital, Wuhan, is considered the epicenter of the outbreak. Although other countries have reported their own cases, the vast majority are still located in China.

All times below are in Eastern time.

5 pm: Washington State patient has been treated and discharged

The coronavirus patient in Washington State has been treated and discharged from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, a spokeswoman from the Snohomish County Health District said. The patient is recovering in isolation at home, the spokeswoman said. "I am at home and continuing to get better," the patient, whose identity remains unknown, said in a statement. "I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life."

4:43 pm: Goldman Sachs cancels annual partners meeting

Goldman Sachs canceled its annual partners meeting scheduled for this week because travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak prevented some Asia-based employees from making it to the bank's New York headquarters, according to two people familiar with the plans. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon will instead host a townhall meeting for about 250 of the partners able to attend in New York, one of the people said.

4:38 pm: Prepping quarantine facilities for travelers from Hubei