Here's what every major analyst had to say about Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings report

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Alphabet unveiled greater transparency in its fourth-quarter earning report, but it wasn't enough to completely satisfy Wall Street analysts. The internet giant released its earnings results on Monday after the bell, beating earnings estimates, but missing revenue expectations, sending the stock lower.

Shares of the company were down over 3% in premarket trading.

Analysts were pleasantly surprised by the the new revenue disclosures surrounding YouTube, Search, and Google Cloud from new company CEO Sundar Pichai but remain concerned about the deceleration in U.S. growth. Profitability also continues to remain an issue according to analysts.

Here's what else analysts are saying about Alphabet's earnings report: