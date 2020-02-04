Watch: Senators explain their positions in Trump impeachment trial

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Senators are set Tuesday to give speeches revealing their positions in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, hours before he will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress.

House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team wrapped up closing arguments in his impeachment trial Monday.

After Tuesday's speeches in the Senate, senators are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.

The Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to oust Trump.

A razor-thin majority of Senate Republicans on Friday shut down a proposal to allow testimony by witnesses at the trial, and to allow the introduction of additional documents into evidence.

That vote, in which Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine joined Democrats in the losing effort to admit more evidence, pushed the trial into its final stages.

The House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18, alleging he abused the power of the presidency and obstructed Congress in connection with his withholding of nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine last summer.

Trump held back that aid while at the same time asking Ukraine's new president to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as into a debunked conspiracy theory about purported interference by Ukraine in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump's actions occurred last summer, after the Democrat Biden became a front-runner for his party's 2020 presidential nomination.

The military aid was later released.

