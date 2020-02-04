Tesla is jumping yet again, soaring 13% in early trading following a 19% surge on Monday

GP: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an event at the site of the company's manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Tesla jumped again on Tuesday, smashing past the $800 level and set to open at a new record high as major shareholder Ron Baron forecast the company will top $1 trillion in revenue in a decade and as investors who bet against the stock scrambled to catch up.

The more than 12% surge comes after Tesla on Monday climbed 19.9%, its biggest one-day gain in six years. Tesla's stock roared after Argus Research raised its price target to a new Wall Street high of $808 a share. But even Argus' price target is below where the stock is set to open on Tuesday.

Tesla shares are up more than 80% this year through Monday's close, fueled by analysts raising price targets to catch up to the stock and short-covering by investors betting against the shares. Analysts still can't keep up with the run. The average 12-month price target of analysts is $493, up from $334 in December, according to FactSet. That new target is more than 40% below where the stock is trading in premarket trading Tuesday.

At the same time, short-sellers are scrambling with investors betting against the stock down more than $8 billion since the beginning of the year, according to S3 Partners. Since Tesla's stock was under $200 a share in June, the firm said short sellers have covered $12.6 billion worth of stock. That's a factor that is likely fueling Tesla's current rally: If enough short sellers buy in tandem, it can create higher demand and itself drive the equity price even higher, a phenomenon also known as "a short squeeze."