State of the Union live updates: Trump set to address the nation

The White House on Tuesday confirmed that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will be among the president and first lady's guests tonight. Guaido's attendance likely benefits both Trump and his guest. For Trump, Guaido represents a physical representation of the Trump administration's hard line against Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro, whose government has been heavily sanctioned by Washington. For Guaido, who was prohibited in January from seeking reelection as head of Venezuela's National Assembly, appearing at the State of the Union as a guest of the president sends a strong signal to allies and foes back home that he and his opposition government still enjoy official U.S. support.
Trump could try to inject energy into his reelection drive and will likely talk up a healthy U.S. economy and recent trade triumphs. At the same time, more of the delayed Democratic caucus results could trickle in from Iowa as voters start to pick who will face him in November.
The president's address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. He will address a joint session of Congress, but several key Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will boycott the speech.
President Donald Trump will give his third State of the Union address tonight, the night before the Senate will likely vote to acquit him of the two charges he faces in his impeachment trial. Expect to see a victorious Trump touting his administration's record on the economy and national security, with speech lines tailor-made for the 2020 campaign.
