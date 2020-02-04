[The stream is slated to start at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, the night before he is expected to be acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial.

In his address, he is expected to tout his economic record and growing number of conservative judge appointments in federal courts.

Trump's public approval rating hit the highest level of his presidency — 49% — in Gallup's poll of registered voters Tuesday.

It is unclear whether the president will address his impeachment on Tuesday. He has not made an appearance in his trial, but has appointed a team of lawyers to represent him.

His defense team, led by personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, pushed for the president's acquittal and dismissal of both charges against him.

The House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18 on articles of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats accuse Trump of withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine while pressuring the country to announce probes into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory about 2016 election interference.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Senators are scheduled to vote Wednesday on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office, but the Republican-controlled Senate is not expected to oust him.

