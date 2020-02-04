Watch: World Health Organization briefs member countries on coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization will hold a technical briefing Tuesday to update member countries on the new coronavirus outbreak.

The briefing is part of the WHO's executive board proceedings. The executive board is made up of 34 health experts, each designated by one member state elected by the World Health Assembly, according to the WHO.

The coronavirus has now killed at least 427 people and infected about 20,900 in more than two dozen countries, including in the U.S. The WHO declared the virus a global health emergency last week, a rare designation that helps the international agency mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak.

The U.S. government has implemented travel restrictions and issued federal quarantine orders for the first time in about 50 years, health officials said last week. Flights from mainland China are being funneled through 11 U.S. airports, officials said, where all passengers are being screened for symptoms. Travelers from Hubei province are being quarantined for 14 days.

The outbreak is hitting companies as airlines suspend service to China and global companies shutter offices, leading some companies to warn investors that the outbreak could hit their bottom lines. President Donald Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the outbreak will delay an expected surge in exports from the phase one U.S.-China trade deal signed last month.