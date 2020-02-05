Asia set to trade higher, Australia's ASX 200 jumps 0.85%

Asia Pacific markets looked set to rise on Wednesday, building on gains from the previous session, after stocks sold off due to worries over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan. The yen, considered a safe-haven asset in times of market uncertainties, changed hands at 109.46 per dollar, weakening from levels below 108.80 earlier in the week.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.85% after the first half-hour of trade, with most sectors trading up. The heavily-weighted financial subindex rose 0.66% as major banking stocks in the country gained.

The session in Asia Pacific follows overnight rallies on Wall Street and in Europe.

"Markets have now embarked on a new rebound, spurred by China's efforts to support its economy alongside an apparent decline in concerns over the Coronavirus impact on the global economy," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.