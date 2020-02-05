Asia set to trade higher, Australia's ASX 200 jumps 0.85%

Asia Pacific markets looked set to rise on Wednesday, building on gains from the previous session, after stocks sold off due to worries over the new coronavirus outbreak.
Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan. The yen, considered a safe-haven asset in times of market uncertainties, changed hands at 109.46 per dollar, weakening from levels below 108.80 earlier in the week.
Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.85% after the first half-hour of trade, with most sectors trading up. The heavily-weighted financial subindex rose 0.66% as major banking stocks in the country gained.
The session in Asia Pacific follows overnight rallies on Wall Street and in Europe.
"Markets have now embarked on a new rebound, spurred by China's efforts to support its economy alongside an apparent decline in concerns over the Coronavirus impact on the global economy," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
China's central bank lowered interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements — a tool used by central banks to add money to the money supply — on Monday to ensure adequate liquidity supply in the system as the country tackles to contain the virus outbreak.
The People's Bank of China reduced the 7-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points from 2.50% to 2.40%, and the 14-day rate was slashed from 2.65% to 2.55%. PBOC also injected 1.2 trillion yuan (approx. $173 billion) into money markets through reverse repurchase operations on Monday.
Still, some economists think the Chinese central bank's efforts may not be enough to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 400 people on the mainland.
The fast-spreading infection is already starting to have an impact on China: travel numbers have declined due to restrictions and quarantines, businesses are feeling the impact from falling demand, and large swathes of the country remain shut, including many factories.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it decided to temporarily suspend production assembly lines from operating at all of its plants in the country due to disruptions in the supply of parts from China.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded at 97.934 against a basket of peers, climbing from an earlier low of 97.787. The Australian dollar was near flat at $0.6738.