GM expanding Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver-assist system to 22 vehicles by 2022

GM's Enhanced Super Cruise will include automated lane change, which will allow the hands-free system to change lanes on the highway when requested on demand. GM

DETROIT — General Motors plans to expand its Super Cruise semi-autonomous highway driver-assist system to 22 vehicles by 2022, including 10 by next year, the company announced Wednesday. The system uses a host of sensors, radars and cameras to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within the car's lane. GM last month said it's upgrading the next generation of Super Cruise to feature lane-changing capabilities similar to Tesla's Autopilot. GM currently offers Super Cruise exclusively on the Cadillac CT6, which ended production last month. It announced it would offer the upgraded system on two Cadillac sedans and the upcoming Cadillac Escalade, which it unveiled Tuesday night, during the second half of this year.

2021 Cadillac Escalade interior GM

GM President Mark Reuss, who announced the news Wednesday during an investor day, did not disclose all the vehicles that would offer the technology, but he said they will include full-size pickups and SUVs. "We are rolling this out in a very big way," he said during the event in New York, which was broadcast online. The automaker previously said it would expand Super Cruise to all Cadillac models and to other brands beginning in 2021. GM launched Super Cruise in 2017, two years after Tesla debuted Autopilot. The Detroit automaker has been extremely conservative in its rollout of the technology, despite development of the system going back a decade or so. Due to the slower launch cadence and additional safeguards, Super Cruise has not received as much attention or scrutiny as Autopilot. Tesla has faced questions about Autopilot's role in at least three fatal crashes and about allowing driver misuse.