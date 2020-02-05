Impeachment trial: Senators expected to acquit Trump in final vote

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after delivering his State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The final vote in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set for Wednesday afternoon, with the Senate expected to acquit Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump, just the third president in history to face the threat of removal by the Senate, was impeached in the House in December in the wake of revelations about his efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into his political opponents.

But the chance of a Republican-led Senate ousting Trump was widely considered remote from the outset. After the Senate voted against even allowing additional witnesses and documents into the trial, acquittal became a virtual certainty.

The GOP holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate. It would take 67 votes convict Trump.

Seven Democratic House impeachment managers, led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California, had argued throughout their roughly two weeks on the floor that Trump's actions threatened U.S. institutions. Schiff warned, in his sweeping closing argument Monday, that Trump cannot be trusted to do the right thing:

"He will not change, and you know it," Schiff said in his final appeal to the Senate.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of only two GOP members to vote alongside Democrats in favor of the new evidence, said Tuesday she would vote for acquittal on both articles. She said later in the day that she believed Trump has "learned" his "lesson" and that he "will be much more cautious in the future" — eliciting groans from her critics.

The 4 p.m. ET vote comes a day after Trump gave his State of the Union address in a highly polarized joint session of Congress.