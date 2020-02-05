Treasury yields tick lower amid intensifying concern over coronavirus outbreak

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, as investors continued to closely monitor the potential economic fallout of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

At 2:25 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5767%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.0511%.

China's National Health Commission on Wednesday confirmed 24,324 cases of the coronavirus in the country and 490 deaths.

The outbreak of the deadly pneumonia-like virus, which was thought to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has been recognized as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

As of Monday, the United Nations' health agency reported nearly 200 cases of the virus in at least 23 countries outside of China.

Speaking during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was "working closely" with the Chinese government on the outbreak.

On the data front, ADP employment figures for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

International trade data for December, a final reading of services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for January and the latest and ISM non-manufacturing will follow slightly later in the session.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard will comment on the world's largest economy at an event in California on Wednesday afternoon.

There are no major U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled on Wednesday.