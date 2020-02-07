Key impeachment witness Gordon Sondland says Trump is 'immediately' recalling him as EU ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Friday recalled U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a key witness in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, NBC News reported.

The move was reported hours after it was revealed that Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, another witness in the impeachment proceedings, was recalled from his post as a National Security Council staffer.

David Pressman, a lawyer for Vindman, decried the action as an attempt by Trump to "exact revenge" against officials in his administration who cooperated with House Democrats.

"I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union," Mr. Sondland said in a statement, NBC reported.

Sondland thanked Trump "for having given me the opportunity to serve," NBC reported.

"I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career," Sondland reportedly said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.