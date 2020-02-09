Oscars 2020: The complete list of winners for the 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards marks the end of a shorter-than-normal award season on Sunday night.

The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will not have a host. This will be the third time the Academy Awards have gone without a host, but the lack of host didn't hurt ratings last year. In fact, the Oscars saw a 12% bump in viewership.

There were very few surprises in this year's list of nominees. Films like "Parasite," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Joker," "Jojo Rabbit" and "1917,″ which were beloved by critics, all garnered nominations.

Netflix nabbed 24 nominations for the big awards ceremony, more than any other media company in the industry this year. It is the first time in Oscar history that the studio with the most nominations was a streaming service.

In the best picture category, "1917" has been the awards season's favorite, but "Parasite" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" shouldn't be counted out.

The acting categories have also been consistent with Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Joaquin Phoenix all expected to take home prizes.

In the best picture animation category, Disney, Netflix and Laika all have a chance at winning the top prize with "Toy Story 4," "Klaus" and "Missing Link," respectively.

In addition to finding out who will take the win in each Oscar category, viewers will be keen to see what the winners and presenters have to say during their time at the podium.

In the past, award shows like the Academy Awards have been a place for the film industry elite to air grievances. Statements about the inequality of pay between men and women in Hollywood, women's rights, gay rights and police brutality against people of color have all been prevalent in the last few years.

These topics are on the top of attendees' minds this year, especially after the January nominations were criticized for having too few nominees who were female or people of color.

The Oscars kick off Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check back here for updates throughout the evening.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.