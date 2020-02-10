Ghosn reportedly hires CAA founder Michael Ovitz to evaluate film, TV deals

Carlos Ghosn, former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., sits in a vehicle as he leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan chairman who staged a Hollywood-style escape from Japan in December, is currently evaluating film and TV projects based on his life, according to a Bloomberg report.

The news service reported Monday that Ghosn had hired Michael Ovitz, the founder of Creative Artists Agency and a former president of Disney, as his agent. A spokeswoman told the publication that Ovitz would help Ghosn evaluate proposals.

Ghosn made headlines late last year after fleeing Japan where he had been arrested in 2018 on financial misconduct charges and misuse of corporate resources for personal gain. He fled to Lebanon.

Since resurfacing, Ghosn has adamantly denied all charges against him and defended his decision to become an international fugitive as he felt it was a necessity to receive a fair trial and "escape injustice."

His escape plan reportedly included a former U.S. Army Green Beret and the ex-executive hiding in a music equipment case.

Bloomberg estimated that a deal with a studio could be a strategic financial move for the executive. Ghosn forfeited $14 million in bail money when he fled Japan and a security expert, according to the publication, estimated his escape could have cost another $15 million.

Representatives for Ghosn weren't immediately available to comment.

Read the full report from Bloomberg.

—CNBC's Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.