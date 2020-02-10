Netflix had the most Oscar nominations, but Sony, Disney and CJ Entertainment were the nights' biggest winners

New Zealand director Taika Waititi poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) FREDERIC J. BROWN

Netflix may have had the most nominations heading into the 92nd Academy Awards, but it didn't take home the most prizes. That honor was a three-way tie between Disney, Sony and South Korea's CJ Entertainment — each taking home four trophies. The streaming service garnered 24 nominations, the most of any single studio, but it only won two trophies during the Sunday ceremony. The streaming service received an Academy Award for best documentary feature for "American Factory." The documentary was the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions. The streaming service's film "Marriage Story" also secured a win when Laura Dern took home the trophy for best supporting actress.

Disney had the second-most nominations with 22 and won for best animated feature, best adapted screenplay, best film editing and best sound editing. "Toy Story 4" won the best animated feature prize, winning over "Missing Link," which won the Golden Globe in January, and "Klaus," which took home the BAFTA for best animated feature film last week. This is the 13th time a Disney film has won this award since the category was established in 2001 — the first award was given out in 2002. It is also the second film in the "Toy Story" franchise to win the best animated feature trophy. "Toy Story 3″ won in 2011.

Taika Waititi won the best adapted screenplay award for his work on "Jojo Rabbit," a Fox Searchlight film, and "Ford v. Ferrari," one of the last films under the 20th Century Fox Studios banner, won for achievement in film editing and sound editing. Sony's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" secured wins for best supporting actor — Brad Pitt — and best production design. "Little Women" scored the award for best costume design and "Hair Love," a project that was funded through Kickstarter, took home the prize for best animated short. Perhaps the most noteworthy of the studios that took home four trophies is South Korea's CJ Entertainment. The production company behind "Parasite" was nominated for six awards and won for best director, best original screenplay, best international film and the top prize of the night — best picture. This is the first time ever a non-English language film has won the best picture Oscar at the Academy Awards.