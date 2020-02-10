Samsung unveils new foldable phone during Oscars commercial

Samsung showed off a new concept for a foldable phone at its developer conference on October 29, 2019.

Samsung was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Various leaks have suggested the device will be called the Galaxy Z Flip.

The South Korean electronics giant is holding its annual "Unpacked" event on February 11 where it usually debuts new flagship smartphones. More details on the company's second foldable phone, which does not have an official name yet, is likely to be released then.

Samsung revealed its new foldable phone in a television commercial during the Academy Awards.

Last month, Samsung confirmed during its fourth quarter earnings report that a new foldable was on the way and said it would have a different design to its previous model, the Galaxy Fold, which launched last year.

The Galaxy Fold was due to launch in April 2019 but kept breaking for some users. Samsung fixed the problems with the handset and ended up launching it later in the year with a hefty price tag of $1,980.

From the ad, the new folding phone appears to open upwards rather than outwards like the Galaxy Fold.

It also looks like it has a display on the outside of the device which can tell users who is calling and potentially allow them to answer while the phone is closed.

The ad also shows two colors of the device — purple and black.

All eyes will be on Samsung's Feb. 11 event where it is also expected to take the wrap of the latest devices in its flagship Galaxy S range.