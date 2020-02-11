Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
At 3:15 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5920%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0530%.
Market focus is largely attuned to the potential economic fallout of China's fast-spreading coronavirus, as the death toll in the country climbed above 1,000.
As of Monday night, China's National Health Commission reported that a total of 42,638 cases had been confirmed, with 1,016 deaths.
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the spread of the deadly pneumonia-like virus among people who had not been to mainland China could be the "spark that becomes a bigger fire."
The WHO has said the coronavirus can spread via human-to-human contact, droplets carried through sneezing and coughing, and germs left on inanimate objects.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will head to Capitol Hill to deliver his semi-annual remarks to the House on Tuesday. It is expected Powell will look to provide some clues on monetary policy without committing himself or his colleagues to a specific policy path.
Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard are all set to comment at separate events on Tuesday.
On the data front, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for January will be released at 6 a.m. ET, with the so-called JOLTS report (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) for December set to follow at 10 a.m.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $30 billion in 56-day bills and $38 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday.