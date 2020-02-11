Treasury yields tick higher ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

At 3:15 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.5920%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.0530%.

Market focus is largely attuned to the potential economic fallout of China's fast-spreading coronavirus, as the death toll in the country climbed above 1,000.

As of Monday night, China's National Health Commission reported that a total of 42,638 cases had been confirmed, with 1,016 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the spread of the deadly pneumonia-like virus among people who had not been to mainland China could be the "spark that becomes a bigger fire."

The WHO has said the coronavirus can spread via human-to-human contact, droplets carried through sneezing and coughing, and germs left on inanimate objects.