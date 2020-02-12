Coronavirus outbreak will speed up US-China 'decoupling' more than the trade war, Milken Institute analyst says

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is speeding up the so-called "decoupling" between the U.S. and China more than their trade war did, according to an analyst from the Milken Institute.

"We talked about China and the U.S. decoupling. The coronavirus more than the trade war has sped some of that decoupling as countries, as businesses think about their supply chain for the long run," said Curtis Chin, an Asia fellow at the Milken Institute, calling it an "increased disengagement" of both economies.

"It can't all be in China, we've seen some of the consequences of over reliance on just one key market," he told CNBC at the Milken Institute's Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Talk of the risk of the world's two major powers "decoupling" surfaced as their trade battle, which began in 2018, heated up — leading to billions of dollars of tariffs imposed on each other's goods. Sticky issues also included the U.S. accusing China of intellectual property theft and forced technology transfer.

Last year, the White House reportedly considered some curbs on U.S. investments in China such as delisting Chinese stocks in the U.S. In the arena of technology, ties between the countries also steadily worsened, and China was said to start efforts to wean itself off U.S. tech.

Chin said: "The reality is that the US and Chinese economies, from supply chains to investment and trade flows, will be intertwined for years to come. The coronavirus crisis, however, has underscored to the United States and all of China's trading and investment partners the value of diversification away from China."

Nomura in a note on Tuesday flagged China's deep integration with the global economy — the Asian giant contributed to 12% of global trade last year. The supply chains of many companies, including U.S. businesses, are heavily dependent on manufacturing in China.

The U.S.-China trade war and its tariffs have hit some Asian economies as companies to scrambled to avoid duties, diverting trade flows. But there have also been winners.