Stock market live updates: Dow futures drop 150, all eyes on Tesla

August 5, 2019.

9 am: Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls

MKM initiated Starbucks as buy

Cowen upgraded Philip Morris to outperform from market perform

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Microsoft to $212 from $190

Goldman Sachs upgraded Caterpillar to buy from neutral

Raymond James upgraded Altice USA to strong buy from outperform CNBC Pro readers can read more here. —Bloom

8:45 am: Inflation, claims data fails to move market

Markets reacted little to Thursday morning data that was close to expectations. The headline Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% in January, meeting expectations. On a year-over-year basis, CPI was up 2.5%, also in line. The core gain, excluding food and energy, increased 2.3% for the year, a notch above the 2.2% forecast by economist surveyed by Dow Jones. At the same time, weekly jobless claims rose 2,000 to 205,000, beneath the 210,000 estimate. Stock market futures continued to point to a 150-point drop for the Dow, while government bond yields held in negative territory. —Cox

8:32 am: Alibaba slides 2% despite strong results

Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba slid 2.4% in Thursday's premarket trading despite better-than-expected results. For the third quarter the company reported adjusted earnings of $18.19 per share, which was ahead of the $15.75 per share analysts had been calling for, according to estimates from FactSet. Revenue also topped expectations, coming in at $161.45 billion versus the consensus estimate of $159.28 billion. The China-based company said that results were boosted by strength in e-commerce and cloud computing. —Stevens

8:29 am: NetApp tanks 13% after disappointing earnings

Shares of data management company NetApp dropped 13.5% during Thursday's premarket trading after the company's third quarter earnings results fell short of Street expectations. The company earned $1.16 per share for the quarter on revenue of $1.40 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.18 per share and $1.46 billion in revenue, respectively, according to estimates from FactSet. Guidance was also light, and the CFO said he would be retiring by the end of the fiscal year. —Stevens

8:27 am: Coronavirus-related names take a beating again

Shares of travel companies were under pressure again in premarket trading following a sharp rise in reported coronavirus cases. Casino stocks with big revenue exposure to China are down big with Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands sliding 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Airlines, which took a big hit after halting their services in China, fell again after rebounding this month. Shares of United Airlines dipped 1.7%, and American Airlines dropped 1.4% in premarket.— Li

8:18 am: Tesla shares slide on $2 billion stock offering

The electric car marker's stock dropped more than 4% in the premarket on news Tesla will offer $2 billion in common stock. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, will buy up to $10 million from that offering while board member Larry Ellison will also buy up to $1 million in common stock. The proceeds from this offering, Tesla says, will be used to "to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes." — Imbert

8:04 am: Dow futures drop 200 points as reported coronavirus cases jump